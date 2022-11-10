JioCinema to Stream FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

JioCinema will enable users in India to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in many languages, including Tamil, Bengali, and Malayalam. There will be no subscription fees for watching the tournament in the JioCinema app. The 64-match showcase will be headlined by live streaming in 4K, a first for the FIFA World Cup presentation in India on JioCinema.

Highlights

  • Viacom18 Sports, a new sports network in India owned by Reliance Industries, is all set to debut the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign - Isse Bada Kuch Nahi.
  • For the unaware, Viacom18 Sports has the exclusive streaming rights of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in India.
  • JioCinema is now available for all telecom subscribers to download on their smartphones (iOS and Android).

JioCinema

Viacom18 Sports, a new sports network in India owned by Reliance Industries, is all set to debut the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign - Isse Bada Kuch Nahi. For the unaware, Viacom18 Sports has the exclusive streaming rights of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in India. JioCinema is now available for all telecom subscribers to download on their smartphones (iOS and Android). Users in India will be able to stream the live matches of the FIFA World Cup directly on their smartphones via the JioCinema app. The competition is all set to start on November 20 and will carry on to December 18, 2022. People who want to watch it on their TVs can watch it by paying for Sports18 - 1 SD & HD channels.

JioCinema will enable users in India to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in many languages, including Tamil, Bengali, and Malayalam. There will be no subscription fees for watching the tournament in the JioCinema app. The 64-match showcase will be headlined by live streaming in 4K, a first for the FIFA World Cup presentation in India on JioCinema.

