Exotel Gets PAN-India Virtual Network Operator License from DoT

Exotel, a leading customer engagement platform, has just announced that it received a telecom license or the unified license for Virtual Network Operator (UL VNO Access Service) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Exotel wants to serve businesses which are operating remotely with its cloud-based customer engagement solutions. Exotel's internet calling solutions which have been termed flexible, affordable, and fully compliant, will now be available for customers across the nation. The solutions of the company primarily target sales and customer functions within businesses of all sizes.

Ishwar Sridharan, co-founder and COO, Exotel, said, "The grant of a pan-India VNO Access licence is a significant milestone for us. It takes us one step closer to our objective of building the future of customer experience in India, and helping our customers to empower their employees to work from anywhere.” He further added, “This licence will further cement Exotel as a one-stop-shop for all customer engagement solutions, with the added advantage of providing seamless connectivity to WFA agents and reducing cost for businesses. In addition, by establishing a 100% compliant cloud call centre, we hope to advance the government's "Make in India" initiative through strengthening remote work and aiding job generation in tier-2 cities."

Exotel has touched the lives of over 2 billion people in Asia. With a workforce of about 1000 individuals operating out of 61 different cities, the company has grown to power approximately 88,000 contact centre personnel, 2 billion bot chats saving 27 million human hours, and 8.5 billion human conversations in 2021 alone.