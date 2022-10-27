Internet in Africa is 78% Less Affordable than in Asia: Surfshark

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

People from lower-income countries have to work 11 minutes more than people in higher-income countries to be able to afford 1GB of internet data which is 49 Mbps slower. As per Surfshark, lower-income countries work 17 minutes for 1GB of data with 26 Mbps speed, while higher-income countries work 6 minutes for 1GB of data with 75 Mbps speed.

Highlights

  • Surfshark has recently released a report highlighting the digital divide that exists in Africa.
  • Internet in Africa is 78% less affordable than in Asia and 83% less affordable than in Oceania.
  • Lower-income countries have to work 8 hours more than higher-income countries to afford a fixed broadband plan that is 83 Mbps slower.

Follow Us

Internet

Surfshark has recently released a report highlighting the digital divide that exists in Africa. According to the report, only 55% of the African population has access to the internet, which is lesser than 77% in Asia. In addition, Africans who do have access to the internet face deep inequalities in speed and affordability. Internet in Africa is 78% less affordable than in Asia and 83% less affordable than in Oceania.

According to Surfshark’s Lead Researcher Agneska Sablovskaja, “People who can’t access the internet are cut off from the digital opportunities that people from higher-income countries have. Without internet access, people can’t study or work online, and they can’t grow their economy with digital exports”.

“The internet is also very slow in lower-income countries. Even if people from these countries can afford the internet, they still face limitations in what they can do. For instance, internet speeds in lower-income countries make it very difficult to make video calls”, says Sablovskaja.

Lower Income Countries Have to Work More to afford 1GB of Internet Data

People from lower-income countries have to work 11 minutes more than people in higher-income countries to be able to afford 1GB of internet data which is 49 Mbps slower. As per Surfshark, lower-income countries work 17 minutes for 1GB of data with 26 Mbps speed, while higher-income countries work 6 minutes for 1GB of data with 75 Mbps speed.

26 Mbps — the average mobile internet speed in lower-income countries — is 3 times slower than in higher-income countries and creates limitations in what people can do online. For instance, 26 Mbps may be enough for streaming a movie, but it’s not enough for a video call (which requires 50 Mbps).

No Better Situation with Broadband Either

Even broadband internet is pretty expensive in lower-income countries. Lower-income countries have to work 8 hours more than higher-income countries to afford a fixed broadband plan that is 83 Mbps slower.

  • Lower-income countries work 12 hours for broadband internet with 34.4 Mbps.
  • Higher-income countries work 4 hours for broadband internet with 117.8 Mbps.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman launches Reliance Jio 5G and 5G powered Wi-Fi services in Nathdwara. He also announced start of Jio 5G Welcome offer in Chennai besides Nathdwara.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments