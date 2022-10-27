Movandi and Rakuten Mobile Partner to Expand 5G mmWave Coverage

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Rakuten Mobile will immensely benefit from Movandi's proprietary mmWave RF chipsets, phased-array antenna and software technology. Rakuten Mobile's 5G mmWave signals will be able to provide coverage beyond the reach of other mmWave approaches while potentially reducing the cost of infrastructure by more than half.

Highlights

  • A release from the company said that this would also be extended to the Indian market soon as well.
  • The deployment of 5G mmWave is critical to deliver on the marketing promises of ubiquitous high-speed, low-latency networks, and to meet market capacity demands.
  • The Movandi platform has a comprehensive portfolio of 5G mmWave products including chipsets.

Movandi

Movandi, a prominent player in the 5G RF, mmWave (millimetre wave) technologies and software, announced that it has partnered with Rakuten Mobile to expand 5G outdoor and indoor mmWave coverage and capacity in Japan. The companies will do so by leveraging the smart repeater and BeamXR Open-RAN technology of Movandi. A release from the company said that this would also be extended to the Indian market soon as well. India has just started seeing 5G deployments. Telcos in India are expected to deploy mmWave 5G initially for enterprise customers.

Rakuten Mobile will immensely benefit from Movandi's proprietary mmWave RF chipsets, phased-array antenna and software technology. Rakuten Mobile's 5G mmWave signals will be able to provide coverage beyond the reach of other mmWave approaches while potentially reducing the cost of infrastructure by more than half.

“Rakuten Mobile is thrilled to partner with Movandi, a disruptive innovator. We’ve been much impressed with their core 5G mmWave technology that enables us to extend and deploy our 5G network in Japan cost effectively,” said Tareq Amin, CEO at Rakuten Mobile.

The deployment of 5G mmWave is critical to deliver on the marketing promises of ubiquitous high-speed, low-latency networks, and to meet market capacity demands, which is expected to be depleted in two years with current technologies. 5G mmWave allows leading providers such as Rakuten Mobile to take advantage of the large amount of spectrum resources available in higher bands, enabling them to deliver the world’s fastest multi-gigabit cellular speeds and low latency connectivity. Movandi-powered radios and smart repeaters deliver unmatched performance, cost and size advantages across challenging high-frequency 5G millimeter waves, unlocking the potential for new wireless multi-gigabit communication applications.

“We are very pleased that Rakuten Mobile chose Movandi as a strategic partner to enhance its 5G mmWave network coverage,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi.

“Our investments and more than 78 issued patents in chipsets, phased-array MIMO antennas and software have positioned Movandi as the industry’s leading 5G mmWave innovator. Rakuten Mobile is very selective in its choice of partners, so their choice of our technologies is a testament to our unique approach of purpose-built silicon, antennas and software with advanced AI, mesh capabilities and cloud control resulting in significant savings in deployment costs.”

The Movandi platform has a comprehensive portfolio of 5G mmWave products including chipsets, MIMO antennas and software that allow network designers to create smart active repeater solutions that mitigate mmWave technology’s range, line-of-sight and blockage limitations while maintaining robust signal transmission. Movandi’s 5G architecture dramatically improves the way repeater-based systems are designed and fabricated while cutting deployment costs in half, according to Mobile Expert’s Joe Madden. Collectively, the Movandi BeamX platform includes BeamX software, BeamXR smart repeaters, and RF front ends for fixed-wireless CPE, mobile devices, small cells, and open radio access network (Open-RAN) applications.

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

