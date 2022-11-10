Connect Broadband 100 Mbps Plan: Affordable and Bundled with 3 OTT Benefits

Connect Broadband is a regional internet service provider (ISP) providing services in Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. The company has some exciting offers in store for customers. One of the exciting plans that you can get from the company is its 100 Mbps option. This is a kind of speed that is more than enough for most Indian households. What's special about this 100 Mbps plan from Connect Broadband is that it comes bundled with multiple OTT (over-the-top) benefits at a very affordable price. You don't need to pay anything additional for the OTT benefits. We have broken down this plan for you if you are a new customer. Today, we will see what kind of costs you will have to pay to the company when it comes to installation, router, and plan charges. Take a look below.

Connect Broadband Rs 699 Plan Details

The Rs 699 broadband plan from Connect Broadband comes with 100 Mbps of speed. This plan also offers 3.3TB of data per month post which the speed for the users will come down to 20 Mbps, which is decent. There are three OTT benefits bundled with this plan, which are - Eros Now, Discovery, and MX Player Gold. Users also get free voice calling benefits from the company.

On the terms and conditions page of the company, it is mentioned that users will have to pay Rs 2000 as the security deposit. Further, there are installation and activation charges involved as well. For installation and activation of the connection with the 2.4 GHz band router, users will have to pay Rs 1499, and for the 5.8 GHz band router, the charge goes up to Rs 2,499. These are not refundable. But the security deposit is refundable to the customer.

Note that the per-month cost of the plan mentioned above doesn't include taxes. So the final bill will come with 18% GST added. Let us know what you feel about this plan in the comments below.