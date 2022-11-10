5 OTT Web Series That Expertly Depicted College Romance on Camera

College romances have always been a huge favourite with audiences since the innocence of a new pairing makes for a breathtaking viewing. Until the late 2010s, the main premise of any Bollywood film centred largely around romance developing on college campuses or in our surroundings.

Here's a list of Five Top OTT dramas about college romance:

1. Indori Ishq on MX Player

This web series is an example of a typical Bollywood romantic drama, in which a man falls in love with a woman but becomes an alcoholic after being rejected or neglected. Similar series Indori Ishq stars Vedika Bhandari, Ritvik Sahore, and Aashay Kulkarni. It depicts the budding romance between a young boy and a girl named Tara, but it has always been a one-sided relationship because she rejected his approaches. The Class 12 student pursues his classmate Tara, but she ends up with another boy, which leads Kunal to turn to drink.

2. College Romance on Sony Liv

The fact that College Romance has three seasons available already shows how popular college-bound youth have found the online series to be. The three main protagonists of the story are Karan, Trippy, and Niara. The plot centres on their college adventures and misadventures as well as the joy, love, and laughter they share together. The show has already had three seasons released, and viewers have overwhelmingly embraced it.

3. Kota Factory on Netflix

Kota Factory has recorded the tribulations and challenges of students who move to the city to study for the IIT-JEE and NEET exams.

Netflix grasped the chance and scheduled the release of the second season on its own platform after the series began streaming on YouTube and developed a large following. The third season is reportedly being produced and will be released soon.

When its name implies, Kota Factory sheds attention on the struggles that students face as they study for the JEE and NEET in Kota's teaching facilities.

4. School Days on MX Player

The romance that develops at school is the subject of the web series School Days. The central conflict of the television show is the complicated equation that results when two boys fall in love with the same woman. The web series is interesting to watch because it offers enough turbulent rides and isn't just a simple movie.

5. Flames on MX Player

Flames, as its name would imply, depicts a couple's passionate romance while they are taking classes together. Flames is a popular word among young people and is frequently used to estimate the likelihood of young couples. Ritvik and Tanvi play the key characters in a web series that tells the narrative of how they met and fell in love while attending a Delhi tutoring center. The audience showed considerable support for the show.