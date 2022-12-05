Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs 20000

Many customers are searching for the greatest models money can buy because 5G smartphones are the newest trend on the market. In a few cities across the nation, 5G service is now being offered by both Airtel and Reliance Jio. Here is a list of the top 5G smartphones from which you may choose if you want to buy one and have a budget of Rs 20,000. All of these smartphones offer excellent performance across the board, including battery life, camera, design, display, performance, software, and value for the money.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Specifications and Feature

The phone has a 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. An octa-core processor powers the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. It has a 128GB internal storage capacity and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 6000mAh battery and runs Android 12. The device enables USB Type-C connectivity for use and offers an active 4G network on both SIM cards.

Price

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is Rs 18,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Specifications and Feature

The device has a 6.59-inch touchscreen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 technology powers the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G device. The 128GB of built-in storage can be increased with a microSD card, and it has 6GB, 8GB of RAM. With a battery capacity of 5000mAh, the smartphone runs on Android 12. The smartphone has three cameras, including a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The device sports a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Price

On Amazon, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone is available for Rs 18,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Specifications and Feature

The smartphone sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel, 67W rapid charging, Snapdragon 695 SoC, and 5G. The triple camera configuration on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G includes a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The 16MP sensor is on the front camera. The phone runs Android 11 and comes in three storage configurations: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB.

Price

The starting pricing of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is Rs 19,999.

Realme 9i 5G

Specifications and Feature

A 6.60-inch touchscreen with a refresh rate of 90Hz is included with the phone. A MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU with eight cores powers the Realme 9i 5G. It has 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which can be upgraded via a microSD card, and 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Powered by a 5000mAh battery, the smartphone runs Android 12. The device has a 50MP camera on its back. An 8MP sensor is housed in the device's front-facing camera configuration for selfies.

Price

On Flipkart, the Realme 9i 5G phone costs Rs 14,999.