LIC WhatsApp Services to Let You Get Access to Crucial Info in Seconds

For the first time ever, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is offering interactive WhatsApp services to its policyholders. Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC online portal can take advantage of a number of benefits, including Premium due, Bonus information, Policy status, Loan eligibility quotation, Loan repayment quotation, Loan interest due, Premium paid certificate, ULIP -statement of units, LIC services links, and Opt-in/Opt-out Services through LIC's official WhatsApp chatbox.

Policyholders who have not yet registered their policies online are urged to do so before using the services offered by the instant messaging app, according to LIC's official statement. Customers can register their policies by going to the LIC's customer site at www.licindia.in. Then click to open the "Customer Portal" option. Click "New user" and fill out all the fields if you are a brand-new user. Select your user ID and password now, and then enter your information. Now enter your user ID to access the online site. After that, select "Add Policy" from the "Basic Services" section. To finish the registration, add the details of all your insurance.

To access LIC WhatsApp services after the policy has been registered on the internet portal, follow these steps.

Step-by-Step Guide To Use LIC WhatsApp Services

Step 1: In your phone's contacts, save the official WhatsApp number of LIC. It is 8976862090.

Step 2: Search for and open the LIC of India WhatsApp chat box after opening WhatsApp.

Step 3: In the chat window, send “Hi."

Step 4: You will be given 11 alternatives to pick from by the LIC chatbot.

Step 5: Reply in the chat with the option number for the selection of services. Example 1 for Premium date, 2 for Bonus Information.

Step 6: The necessary information will be provided by LIC in the WhatsApp chat.

Send the message to the LIC customer portal using your registered mobile number. You should update the WhatsApp number in your customer portal profile if you have already registered with the portal using a different mobile number. At ebiz.licindia.in/D2CPM/#Login, you can register your smartphone or change your details.