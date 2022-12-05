Android Gets New Features such as Styles in Google Photos, Reading Mode, and More

Google has introduced new features for Android mobile and smartwatch devices with the goal of improving user interface, accessibility, digital well-being, and productivity. These updates will be made to all Google Android apps, including Google Photos, Messages, Google TV, and others. Digital vehicle key sharing, Reading Mode, new Kitchen emoji, and other features are just a few of the latest Android features. Let's take a closer look at the new Android features that will be released this holiday season.

Digital Car Key Sharing

People may now share their digital car keys with others using Pixel and some iPhone models thanks to Google's Digital Car Key service. Customers may already use their smartphones to manage their car locks thanks to the digital car key feature. The new upgrade will allow users to remotely share the digital key for the car using the app. The digital wallet app will also allow users to manage multiple car keys and restrict who has access to their vehicles. Currently, for the Pixel 6 and a few iPhone models, the feature is accessible.

Reading Mode

A user-friendly reading experience will be offered via Android's new Reading mode. Users can customise the entire reading setup in their smartphone to suit their needs by adjusting the font type, size, contrast, and text-to-speech option. Additionally, TalkBack, a Google accessibility tool for the Android operating system, is completely compatible with the feature. The software may be downloaded right now from Play Store. With YouTube videos, the reading mode for Android also offers a variety of alternatives for watching videos, including turning the text material into audio.

New Emojis by Emoji Kitchen

In the most recent version, Emoji Kitchen added several new emojis. In Gboard, users can develop their own hybrid emoji. Users can combine snow, blue hearts, and other holiday-themed emoji with standard emoji to feel the festive spirit.

Styles in Google Photos

Styles, a collage editor, was purchased by Google Photos. Users may now edit and build their own shared photo collages, which they can then distribute to their friends and family. The well-known watercolour artist Yao Cheng Design and Australian husband-and-wife visual team DABSMYLA have also contributed some new designs to Google.

YouTube Home Screen Search Widget

In the tray area of the home screen, Google has placed a new Widget. The new YouTube Home screen Search widget enables users to access YouTube right from the home screen of their smartphones.

Other additional features include new functionality for Wear OS devices and cast from smartphone to TV.