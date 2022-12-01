OnePlus Makes a Big Statement, to Offer 4 Years of Android OS Updates

OnePlus, a consumer electronics brand, has recently announced that it would be offering four years of Android updates with select devices starting in 2023. In addition, these select devices will get five years of security updates. This will enable the consumers to hold on to their devices a lot longer in a comfortable manner. Currently, OnePlus devices get 2 years of major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. More Android OS updates and security updates would also mean a better resale value for the device. But the key thing to note here is that select devices would only get these many updates from the company. These could preferably be flagship phones.

In 2023, the flagship series from OnePlus would be the OnePlus 11. It is highly likely that the device would already run on Android 13 out of the box and then could get updates up to the Android 17 series. This is going to be a game-changer for OnePlus fans. Honestly, in today's market, there's very less differentiation between the devices left. Thus, the brands don't have much extra to offer. This is yet another way for OnePlus to ensure that its customers are getting a lot of value out of their purchases.

According to a 9to5Google report, Gary Chen, Head of Software products at OnePlus, said that they would launch OxygenOS 13.1 in the first half of 2023. Samsung is another Android smartphone manufacturer that offers Android updates for up to four years with several of its devices. Google is now behind OnePlus and Samsung as it offers three major Android OS updates to its flagship devices. It would be interesting to see how the move will pan out for OnePlus. Fans have always wanted more Android OS and security updates from smartphone manufacturers. OnePlus seems to have finally heard the wishes of the fans.