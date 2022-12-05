Vivo Y02 Launched in India: Check Out What’s Special About this Device

A new low-cost smartphone from Vivo has been introduced in India. A huge battery, MediaTek chipset, a stylish design, and Android 12 Go Edition are all included in the Vivo Y02. The smartphone is available in two different colours and supports 1TB of additional storage via a dedicated microSD card. Let's examine the device's features, price, and other information.

Vivo Y02 Specifications and Features

The 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) FullView display on the new Vivo Y02 is impressive. A waterdrop-shaped inset on the screen houses the selfie sensor, and the display supports Eye Protection Mode for better viewing. It is run by an octa-core MediaTek chipset that is thought to be the Helio P22 SoC. Along with the chipset, 3GB of RAM is included. Android 12 Go Edition-based Funtouch OS 12 powers the smartphone. A 5,000mAh battery powers the Vivo Y02 and offers 10W wired charging and 5W reverse charging. It weighs roughly 186 grammes and has dimensions of 163.99x75.63x8.49mm.

The Vivo Y02 has an 8MP main camera, to speak specifically about the cameras. A 5MP camera is also included at the front for taking selfies. Time-lapse photography and face beauty are supported by the camera. The 32GB of onboard storage that comes with the Y02 from Vivo may be expanded by a microSD card (up to 1TB) using a special slot. The phone also has a Face Wake feature that enables users to utilise the front camera to unlock it.

Vivo Y02 Price in India and Availability

The cost of the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage edition of the new Vivo Y02 is Rs 8,999. It will be sold through the Vivo E-Store as well as conventional retail outlets and comes in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colour options. The availability's precise specifications have not yet been made public.