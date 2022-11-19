Vivo X90 Series Details are Out Before Launch: Take a Look

After launching its latest premium flagship smartphones, the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro, in May, Vivo now has the Vivo X90 series, consisting of the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro, on the market on November 22nd. The brand itself has confirmed some of the key specifications for its upcoming smartphones, and the full specs of the Vivo X90 series have also been leaked separately, courtesy of well-known and trusted informant Ishan Agarwal. Notably, the full design of the lineup was recently unveiled ahead of launch.

Let's start with the confirmed specifications. Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X90 will offer its 120W fast charging, and the phone will come with a USB Type-C charging port. The Vivo X90 series is also the world's first to feature Samsung's state-of-the-art E6 display and BOE's Q9 display. Other specific specs in the range have also been revealed online, including the Vivo X90 Pro with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 2,375 mAh dual-cell battery, and a phone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset.

Leaked specs of the Vivo X90 series

According to a new leak, all three Vivo X90 series phones will feature 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate and a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels. The lineup is said to feature the immensity of 9200 chipset along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. This series runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3.

However, the lineup differs in terms of dimensions and batteries. The Vivo X90 has a 4,810mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, and the Vivo X90 Pro has a 4,870mAh battery that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, while the Vivo X90 Pro has an 80W It has a 4,700mAh battery that supports wired and 50W wireless charging. Further, the lineup (Vivo X90, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+) will measure and weigh 164×74.4×8.8mm/195 grams, 164×74.5×9.3mm/215 grams, 164.3×75.3×9.7mm/220 grams respectively.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X90 has an IMX866 50MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, a 12MP portrait sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom, and it will reportedly feature a 12MP ultrawide sensor. His 32MP snapper on the front caters to the needs of users who love taking selfies and video calls.