R Balki’s ‘Chup’ To Stream on ZEE5 on November 25

The suspenseful drama, which stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary, tells the tale of a psychopath who preys on movie critics. According to Balki, Chup is a movie about the sensitivity of an artist and is billed as a tribute to legendary director Guru Dutt and his 1959 film Kaagaz Ke Phool.

Zee5 will present the online premiere of director R Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist on November 25, the streamer revealed on Saturday. The movie will be accessible to viewers in five languages after its global digital premiere on Zee5: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Further Information Regarding the Film “Chup”

The suspenseful drama, which stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary, tells the tale of a psychopath who preys on movie critics. According to Balki, Chup is a movie about the sensitivity of an artist and is billed as a tribute to legendary director Guru Dutt and his 1959 film Kaagaz Ke Phool. Chup is a tale that also tackles the insensitivity to criticism of an artist's work and the error in the artist's response to it. This movie explores the negative effects of confusing authority with accountability. When the film was first released in theatres on September 23, the reviews from critics were ambivalent.

India Lockdown, which will debut on the OTT platform on December 2, is another eagerly anticipated film on Zee5. It was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The gala premiere of India Lockdown, starring Prateik Babber, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Satvik Bhatia, and Prakash Belawadi, will occur at the International Film Festival of India in Goa on November 21. Prior to the fatal COVID-19 Delta wave hitting the nation, the movie was shot in February and March of 2021.

A grounded pilot stuck at home, a feisty out-of-work sex worker, a migrant couple travelling home to their hometown, and an old man desperately trying to reach his pregnant daughter are the four parallel storylines that make up India Lockdown. The movie depicts the suffering and struggles of the average person during the initial lockdown after the COVID-19 outbreak.

