These New Movies Will Be Available on OTT Platforms in November

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

The Wonder is a historical drama that is based on the same-named book and is set in Ireland in the 1860s. An English nurse who has been sent to a distant town is looking at a young child who hasn't eaten in weeks. Elaine Cassidy, Tom Burke, Florence Pugh, and other well-known performers have crucial roles in the movie.

Highlights

  • This week in November, there are up to five movie premieres on streaming sites, providing a range of high-quality entertainment.
  • The Wonder is a historical drama that is based on the same-named book and is set in Ireland in the 1860s.
  • The 2020 American romance comedy 2 Hearts, directed by Lance Hool, was based on a real-life event.

Follow Us

OTT

As the new year comes, the winter season continues, and the evenings become colder; we become sluggish and lack the will to leave the cosiness of our beds. If you want to spend time alone with a hot cup of coffee and a variety of exciting rom-com, or drama movies, the OTT platforms are fortunately always ready to fascinate you with fresh content every week.

This week in November, there are up to five movie premieres on streaming sites, providing a range of high-quality entertainment. This month, you may find everything from Hollywood marvels to southern talents.

List of new movies available on OTT platforms in November:

1. ANEL MELEY PANI THULI

The plot revolves around a woman who suffers sexual abuse at the hands of unidentified men in a forest. Even if she cannot recall the faces of the offenders, the victim must identify them at the police station. The plot revolves around her attempts to track out the mysterious attackers with the help of the police and other methods.

November 18 - SonyLIV

2. THE WONDER

The Wonder is a historical drama that is based on the same-named book and is set in Ireland in the 1860s. An English nurse who has been sent to a distant town is looking at a young child who hasn't eaten in weeks. Elaine Cassidy, Tom Burke, Florence Pugh, and other well-known performers have crucial roles in the movie.

16 November - Netflix

3. SLUMBERLAND

The Winson McCay comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland served as the inspiration for Francis Lawrence's American fantasy adventure film Slumberland. The protagonist of the narrative is a little girl who resides in the dream world known as Slumberland. She works with a criminal to visit her father who has passed away. In this movie, Marlow Barkley, Kyle Chandler, and Jason Momoa all have important parts.

18 November - Netflix

4. 2 HEARTS

The 2020 American romance comedy 2 Hearts, directed by Lance Hool, was based on a real-life event. The two distinct love stories of a wealthy businessman and a college student are central to the plot. The two stories' unexpected intersection is the main topic of "2 Hearts." The main actors in the movie are Tiera Skovby, Radha Mitchell, Adan Canto, and Jacob Eldordi.

November 16 - Netflix

5. IRAVATHAM

Suhaas Meera is the director of the Telugu mystery-thriller Iravatham, starring Tanvi Negi and Amardeep. An ambitious beautician's life takes an interesting turn once she receives a camera as a gift from her boyfriend. She tries to take a photo of herself in it, but when she does, she is horrified to realize that she has changed drastically.

November 17 - Disney+ Hotstar

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
Check out the 1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea. If you are a minimalistic user and like to stay connected without needing much Data, these 28 day validity plans are good.
By Srikapardhi
Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India
Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India
Six Top 5G mobile phones under Rs 20,000 with a necessary set of features in addition to 5G capability. Take a look.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments