Jio Generates 10% of Global Mobile Traffic: Report

By 2024, Jio hopes to have nationwide coverage of its fifth-generation mobile network, which is based on the standalone (SA) architecture. The telco is now the only operator which offers 5G services in Delhi-NCR.

  • Jio is quickly extending the scope of True 5G.
  • The telco has grand plans to deploy 5G across India by the end of December 2023.
  • Jio is producing close to 10% of the world's mobile traffic at a time when 5G is just getting started.

Jio is quickly extending the scope of True 5G, and in the majority of the places, a sizable chunk of the projected True-5G network has already been deployed. Jio's chief technology officer (CTO), Shyam Mardikar, stated at the recently held ETTelecom's third edition of Digital Telco Summit that Jio is producing close to 10% of the world's mobile traffic at a time when 5G is just getting started.

More 5G Cells Are Being Deployed by Jio

By 2024, Jio hopes to have nationwide coverage of its fifth-generation mobile network, which is based on the standalone (SA) architecture. The telco is now the only operator which offers 5G services in Delhi-NCR. Jio's "True 5G" service is now accessible in a number of cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi, among others. Reliance Jio, according to Mardikar, is deploying three times as many small cells per day for its 5G network than rivals and is also delivering up to 4% lower cost per GB than other telcos by employing energy-efficient equipment.

Mardikar claimed that compared to competitors in the nation, they are deploying more cells. And if you use your imagination and some basic math to extrapolate this to one, two, or three quarters, you will see the kind of appealing coverage that would make this network fully autonomous, programmable, and accessible to customers, said Mardikar.

Jio's 5G is expanding fast in the nation. The telco has grand plans to deploy 5G across India by the end of December 2023. It will be a battle between Airtel and Jio that will be worth watching in the coming days. Both the operators want to roll out 5G faster than each other. Jio is using a mix of homegrown technology and radio equipment from foreign vendors. Jio also plans to use more local radios in its 5G networks in the coming days.

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

