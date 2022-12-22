BSNL Still Offering Work from Home Data Only Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is still offering work-from-home (WFH) data plans to consumers. If you are someone who is working from home or just in general use a ton of mobile data for working from anywhere, then these plans from BSNL could be a good deal for you. The two plans we are talking about comes for Rs 151 and Rs 251. Both the plans only offer data and no other benefit apart from that. Considering that BSNL would soon launch 4G networks in India, the utility/value of these plans would go up if offered at the same price. Let's take a look at what you will get if you purchase them.

BSNL Rs 151 Plan

With the Rs 151 plan from BSNL, users get 40GB of total data with a free Zing subscription. The total validity of this plan is 28 days. This means that the users get each GB of data for Rs 3.775, which is really cheap.

BSNL Rs 251 Plan

The Rs 251 plan from BSNL packs 70GB of data + a free zing subscription, also for 28 days. Each GB of data with this plan costs Rs 3.58, which is more affordable than what you get with the Rs 151 plan of BSNL.

If you notice, neither of these plans have a validity of more than 28 days. This is because both these plans are meant to be working from home. Naturally, if you are someone who is using this data for working from home, then you won't need it for a very long-term validity as you would consume most of it in a few days. However, if you want other data-only plans from BSNL at an affordable price for the long term, then you can also look at the Rs 198 plan. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data along with Lokhdun and games benefits for 40 days.