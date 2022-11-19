BSNL Extends Availability of 3 Amazing Broadband Plans till December 15

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has extended the availability of three of its amazing broadband plans. These three plans were introduced by the telco under a promotional offer to celebrate Independence Day 2022. The three plans we are talking about come for Rs 275 and Rs 775. There are two plans priced the same for Rs 275. All these three plans were supposed to be discontinued on November 15, 2022. But the state-run telco has extended the offer by a month, until December 15, 2022. Let's take a look at the benefits that these plans bring.

BSNL Rs 275 and Rs 775 Plans Explained

Both the Rs 275 plans from BSNL come with 3.3TB of monthly data and unlimited voice calling for 75 days. The difference is the speed they offer. One of the Rs 275 plans offers 30 Mbps speed, while the other one offers 60 Mbps speed. Both plans are now available again for the customers of BSNL. Post the consumption of FUP (fair-usage-policy) data, the speed for the users drops to 2 Mbps.

The Rs 775 plan comes with 2TB of monthly data. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling as well. BSNL offers 75 days of service validity with this plan too. With the Rs 775 plan, users get 150 Mbps of speed along with some OTT (over-the-top) benefits, including Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, YuppTV, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and more. Post the consumption of 2TB of data, the speed for the users will drop to 10 Mbps.

All of these plans are on limited offer. These are not regular plans, so they might or might not get an extension after December 15, 2022. Thus, if you want these plans, then go to the official website of BSNL and request a connection right away. You can also reach out to the nearest BSNL office to opt for a Bharat Bharat Fibre connection. Let us know what you feel about these offers in the comments section below.