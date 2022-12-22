Airtel Brings Back Disney+ Hotstar for 2 Plans, No Such Plans for Jio Users

Back in November, Airtel removed the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar from multiple prepaid plans. Only two plans were offering the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar to consumers. However, now, Airtel has brought back the benefit for two plans that used to offer it earlier. On November 16, 2022, TelecomTalk reported that Airtel removed Disney+ Hotstar from several plans, and users could only get that OTT benefit from the Rs 3359 and Rs 499 plans. But now, it is back for the Rs 399 and Rs 839 plans.

Airtel Rs 399 Plan

The Rs 399 plan from Airtel is now the most affordable prepaid option for the prepaid customers of the telco who want the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. With this plan, Airtel will bundle the OTT benefit for 3 months (worth Rs 149). The Rs 399 plan ships with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. Airtel Thanks benefits included with the plan are - Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and Apollo 24|7 Circle.

Airtel Rs 839 Plan

The Rs 839 plan is another option from Airtel that will again come with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. This plan packs 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. Additional benefits of this plan are - Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, Xstream App for 84 days, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

So now there are a total of four plans with which users can get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. These plans are - Rs 3359, Rs 839, Rs 499 and Rs 399. However, none of the Reliance Jio prepaid plans offer Disney+ Hotstar benefit to consumers. Thus, Jio users who want this benefit will have to go with the Airtel or Vodafone Idea (Vi) prepaid plans.

You can also purchase Disney+ Hotstar's standalone premium subscription from the mobile app or the website of company.