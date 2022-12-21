OnePlus 11 to Come with Significant Performance Upgrades Suggests AnTuTu Score

With the release of the new OnePlus 11, the company is planning to increase the range of its flagship smartphones. The forthcoming device will be launched in India on February 7, according to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. Earlier, the device's specifications were revealed when it appeared in the Geekbench benchmark database. The smartphone will offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, according to the OnePlus 11 Bluetooth SIG certification listing. The forthcoming OnePlus flagship has also been discovered on the Antutu benchmark, yielding a 341080-point result. Lets take a look at the devices specification and other details.

OnePlus 11 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display panel for the OnePlus 11 is rumoured to have a 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+ resolution. According to the 3C certification listing, the upcoming OnePlus 11 will offer 100W fast charging. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and an integrated Adreno 740 GPU, according to the OnePlus 11 AnTuTu listing. Furthermore, the listing confirms that the forthcoming OnePlus flagship gadget would have 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM as an option. UFS 4.0 storage will be available on the smartphone.

According to rumours, the OnePlus 11 5G will have a triple rear camera arrangement with OlS support that consists of a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP shooter. A 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls is also probably present on the gadget. The device is rumoured to have an alert slider. The smartphone could be backed by a 5000mAh battery unit with 100W rapid charging capabilities.

The smartphone will support Bluetooth 5.3, according to the OnePlus 11's Bluetooth SIG certification. Additionally, the listing shows that the forthcoming OnePlus flagship would ship with the company's exclusive OxygenOS 13.0, which is based on Android 13. Moreover, the smartphone's Indian version may have the model number CPH2451.