Redmi Note 12 5G Launch Confirmed: Here’s When it will Come to India

The Redmi Note 12 Pro series is scheduled to launch in India on January 5th. There will be two versions in the lineup: Pro and Pro+. The Redmi Note 12 5G will also be announced at the same event, the sub-brand of Xiaomi has now confirmed. The device's landing page, which provides its specifications and other information, has already gone live on Amazon India. So let's examine the features that the smartphone has to offer.

The Redmi Note 12 5G will appear as the successor to the Redmi Note 11 from this year. The device made its debut in China in October, and it is anticipated that the Indian version will have the same features.

Redmi Note 12 5G Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 12 5G in China has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen. The smartphone supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The gadget is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, which can be combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery unit as well. The Redmi Note 12 5G come with support for 33W fast charging.

Talking about the camera configuration, the Redmi Note 12 5G features a dual camera setup, including a 48MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP camera for taking selfies and making video calls. Additional features of the smartphone include a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

Redmi Note 12 5G Price

In China, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G costs RMB 1199 (about Rs 13,500). The Redmi Note 12 5G is offered in the colours black, white, and blue in China. It is anticipated that the identical edition of the Redmi Note 12 5G will cost roughly Rs 14,000 in the Indian market. It is also believed that the company will introduce the Redmi Note 12 5G in India with a 4GB + 64GB storage variant.