Poco X4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: All the Differences You Should Know

The POCO X4 Pro made its way to the Indian smartphone market after making its debut in the global market at the MWC 2022 event. The smartphone's primary sensor is only 64MP, which is surprising given that its global counterpart has a 108MP camera. The Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone, which was introduced on January 26, 2022, has nearly identical features to the POCO X4 Pro. We'll compare all the important features of these phones to make it easier for you to decide which one best meets your needs because they both have comparable displays, camera and chipsets which may make it difficult for you to decide between the two.

Poco X4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Display

The POCO X4 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro have a near-identical display. Both the phone come with a 120Hz refresh rate 6.67-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels at a pixel density of 395 pixels per inch (ppi), an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Poco X4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Performance, Storage, Battery

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and Adreno 619 GPU provide power to the POCO X4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro. The POCO X4 Pro is available with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro has 64GB/128GB of storage and 6GB/8GB/4GB of RAM. MicroSD cards are supported by both devices. Your needs for multitasking, social media scrolling, internet browsing, and light gaming can be met with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The 5,000mAh battery of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and POCO X4 Pro supports 67W rapid charging.

Poco X4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Cameras

A 64MP f/1.8 ISOCELL GW3 primary camera with an LED light, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens are all included in the POCO X4 Pro's triple camera configuration at the back. It is important to note that the POCO X4 Pro's global unit features a 108MP primary camera. The POCO X4 Pro has a 16MP selfie camera up front.

The rear of the Redmi Note 11 Pro boasts a triple camera setup. A 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 108MP f/1.9, 0.7-micron main camera are also included. The 16MP front camera on the Redmi Note 11 Pro is for taking selfies and making video calls.

Poco X4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Connectivity

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and POCO X4 Pro both have USB Type-C ports and support for 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone socket for connectivity. Both smartphones run MIUI 13 on top of Android 11.

Poco X4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro: Verdict

Similar features are shared by POCO X4 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro in every category, from the display to the battery. There are more storage possibilities with the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The POCO X4 Pro is a little more expensive than the Redmi Note 11 Pro, though. With regard to regular, casual use, both phones ought to be able to handle it well.