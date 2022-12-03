Trending OTT Movies That You Don’t Want to Miss

Every week various digital platforms offer access to new online shows and movies, including family dramas, rom-com, and thrillers. But unfortunately, we do not always like to spend time streaming unless we know a movie or show is worth watching. So in this story, we list some trending OTT movies worth watching over the weekend.

You can watch the following intriguing movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming platforms:

1. Drishyam 2

The Resumption, often known as Drishyam 2, is a 2021 Indian Malayalam-language crime thriller movie written, directed, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie is the second in the series and a follow-up to their 2013 film Drishyam, starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil. The events of Drishyam are six years before the narrative's events. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Kantara

Kantara, a Kannada movie that smashed box office records all over India, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. A virtuous Forest Range officer named Murali and a Kambala champion played by Rishab Shetty are at the centre of the plot, which is situated in the fictional town of Dakshina Kannada.

3. Drishyam

Nishikant Kamat made this 2015 Indian crime thriller in Hindi. It is a replica of the Malayalam movie Drishyam from 2013. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Rishab Chadha appear in the film. It was released on July 31, 2015. You can watch it on Netflix and Jio Cinema

4. Godfather

The Netflix movie "GodFather," starring megastar Chiranjeevi, will debut on November 19 and centres on the power struggles of political figures amidst the tangles of greed and corruption.

5. Avatar

James Cameron is the director, writer, co-producer, and co-editor of this 2009 epic science fiction film, which also stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. In order to extract the precious mineral unobtanium, mankind is colonizing Pandora, a lush habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system, in the middle of the 22nd century. It is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

6. Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam before being released in Hindi. The film Sita Ramam, starring Rashmika Mandana and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, depicts how humanity is more significant than conflict, boundaries, and religion. The 1964 drama revolves around Lt Ram, an army orphan serving on the border with Kashmir, receiving love letters written just to "Sita Mahalakshmi." To show Sita how much he cares for her, Ram wants to track her down. You can watch Sita Ramam on Disney+ Hotstar.

7. Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

The second movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, released on November 25. It comes after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Chris Pratt will play Star-Lord, Dave Bautista will play Drax, and Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff will play Nebula and Mantis, respectively, in the film. Vin Diesel plays Groot, while Bradley Cooper plays Rocket. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

8. The Wonder

The Wonder is a historical drama that takes place in Ireland in the 1860s and is based on the same-named book. A small child who hasn't eaten in days is being seen by an English nurse who has been dispatched to a far-off community. Elaine Cassidy, Tom Burke, Florence Pugh, and other well-known actors play significant roles in the film. Netflix has it available for viewing.

9. Monica, O my Darling

In Monica, O My Darling, a neo-noir crime comedy starring Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte, a robotics expert, becomes entangled in a murderous conspiracy as a passionate relationship takes an unexpected turn. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, is based on Keigo Higashino's 1989 Japanese novel Heart of Brutus (Burutasu No Shinzou in Japanese). You can watch it on Netflix.

10. Don't Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde is the director, and Katie Silberman is the writer of the 2022 American psychological thriller film Don't Worry Darling. Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Silberman contributed to the spec script. The story revolves around a perfect housewife who begins to suspect that the town's tyrannical leader is keeping a lethal secret from the residents while she resides in a business town. You can watch it on HBO Max.