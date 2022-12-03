Airtel Power Backup or UPS Device for Broadband Available at Rs 1499

Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is now offering a power backup device for its users who have purchased an Xstream Fiber connection. Airtel Xstream Fiber is one of the most prominent players in the fiber broadband market of India. Airtel wants its users to have an uninterrupted experience using the internet, and that is why it is offering a UPS (uninterruptible power supply) device for broadband connections. It is a very small-sized device that will be paired with your router, and whenever there's a power cut in your home/office, this UPS device will keep your Wi-Fi connection alive. Here's how you can get the device from Airtel.

How to Buy an Airtel UPS Device for Power Backup for the Broadband Connection

Airtel's UPS device for power supply is available for Rs 1499. It is a product that you can purchase from the Airtel Thanks app. In case you can't find it inside the application, you can reach out to the Airtel customer support team for help. The device comes with a warranty of one year. Airtel said that this device could keep your Wi-Fi alive for about 4 hours after the power cut. This UPS device is a very important tool for many who are still working from their homes or remotely.

This is not a very new product from the company, but there are many who don't know that it exists. You can also get UPS devices for broadband connections from other companies. However, if you are an Airtel Xstream Fiber user and want to stay within the ecosystem of Airtel, then you can order the one from Airtel that is available inside the Airtel Thanks application.

There's no more information available about this product either on the website of Airtel or its mobile app. Since it has been available for quite some time, let us know your experience with it in case you have used it.