Airtel Power Backup or UPS Device for Broadband Available at Rs 1499

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel's UPS device for power supply is available for Rs 1499. It is a product that you can purchase from the Airtel Thanks app. In case you can't find it inside the application, you can reach out to the Airtel customer support team for help.

Highlights

  • Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is now offering a power backup device for its users who have purchased an Xstream Fiber connection.
  • Airtel Xstream Fiber is one of the most prominent players in the fiber broadband market of India.
  • This is not a very new product from the company, but there are many who don't know that it exists.

Follow Us

Airtel

Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is now offering a power backup device for its users who have purchased an Xstream Fiber connection. Airtel Xstream Fiber is one of the most prominent players in the fiber broadband market of India. Airtel wants its users to have an uninterrupted experience using the internet, and that is why it is offering a UPS (uninterruptible power supply) device for broadband connections. It is a very small-sized device that will be paired with your router, and whenever there's a power cut in your home/office, this UPS device will keep your Wi-Fi connection alive. Here's how you can get the device from Airtel.

How to Buy an Airtel UPS Device for Power Backup for the Broadband Connection

Airtel

Airtel's UPS device for power supply is available for Rs 1499. It is a product that you can purchase from the Airtel Thanks app. In case you can't find it inside the application, you can reach out to the Airtel customer support team for help. The device comes with a warranty of one year. Airtel said that this device could keep your Wi-Fi alive for about 4 hours after the power cut. This UPS device is a very important tool for many who are still working from their homes or remotely.

This is not a very new product from the company, but there are many who don't know that it exists. You can also get UPS devices for broadband connections from other companies. However, if you are an Airtel Xstream Fiber user and want to stay within the ecosystem of Airtel, then you can order the one from Airtel that is available inside the Airtel Thanks application.

There's no more information available about this product either on the website of Airtel or its mobile app. Since it has been available for quite some time, let us know your experience with it in case you have used it.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea just launched a New One Year Unlimited Plan. The plan offers 850 GB of Bulk data along with Binge all night. Check out the latest offerings of all the long-validity plans.
By Srikapardhi
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments