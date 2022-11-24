Vodafone Idea Most Affordable Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a leading telco in India, is known for offering some of the most heavily benefits-loaded prepaid plans. The telco is currently offering the most options to consumers if they are looking for a Disney+ Hotstar bundled prepaid plan. Jio has completely removed Disney+ Hotstar benefit from all the prepaid plans, and Airtel is also offering it with just two plans now. However, you can turn towards Vodafone Idea (Vi) any day in case you want a prepaid plan that is affordable and also comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar. Let's take a look at the most affordable Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plan on offer from Vodafone Idea right now.

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 Plan

The Rs 151 prepaid 4G data voucher is the most affordable prepaid plan from Vi that bundles a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for the users. Technically, it is the most affordable, but since this is just a 4G data voucher, you would require a base active plan before you purchase this one. With the Rs 151 plan, users get 8GB of data and 30 days of service validity. Vi offers free three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with this plan to the customers.

However, if we are talking about the prepaid plan that comes with all - voice calls, SMS and data benefits, then the most affordable option that bundles Disney+ Hotstar for the users is the Rs 399 plan. Let's see what it offers to the consumers.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Plan

The Rs 399 plan from Vodafone Idea offers customers 2.5GB of daily data for 28 days. This plan comes also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. It bundles all the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits for the users along with free Vi Movies & TV VIP. Users get one-year access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with this plan of Vi.