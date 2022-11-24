5 Captivating Movies on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and More

With Bollywood producing films and web series on OTT platforms proliferating, the times could not be better for movie aficionados and fans. There are many options available for movie viewers to select from. However, comedy continues to be the standard medium that always improves the mood and is a genre that will never go out of style.

Here are the top 5 comedies available on OTT that you may watch at home to stay upbeat and happy.

1. Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri is a cult comedy film that had three sequels released, one after the other. The film, which starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal and had a straightforward setting, was admired and cherished by all. If Paresh Rawal's comic timing was the USP, Akshay & Suniel's frequent arguments over insignificant issues also added charm to the picture. The film gained cult status and continues to make people laugh today. It is accessible via OTT on Prime Video.

2. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

The film, which stars Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as his secretary "Circuit," is one of the best comedies to watch out for. The movie's plot is straightforward, yet it is challenging for everyone to overlook the message it conveys to its audience. People enjoyed Boman Irani's strange character and saw Sanjay Dutt in a rare comedy performance. Even today, the movie still makes people laugh hysterically. It is available on Prime Video.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

This film, which also features Akshay Kumar, was a huge success. The audience enjoyed and poured affection on the film, which included elements of comedy and suspense. While Shiney Ahuja's solemn performance and Vidya Balan's frightful persona both got plaudits, Akshay Kumar handled paranormal activity with humour. The film received praise for both its clever punchlines and its captivating plot. It is accessible on Netflix, and a sequel is being created.

4. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

This comedy has Ajay Devgan in the lead role and is sure to make you laugh out loud. He will be joined in the comedic drama by Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, and Tushar Kapoor. The scheme to rob an elderly couple who are blind and disabled is the focal point of the film. ZEE5 is where you can watch it.

5. Welcome

This is another Bollywood comedy film that is available on Netflix. Additionally, the lead cast of this included Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. Both Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar's unfiltered humour resonated with the crowd. In the film, both played gangsters who shared Mallika Sherawat as their love interest.

