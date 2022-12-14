Jio Launches 5G Wi-Fi in Temples at MP, Indore to Get 5G by Jan 2023

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has launched True 5G-powered Wi-Fi services in Madhya Pradesh (MP). Jio 5G-powered Wi-Fi services were launched in the state by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. So Madhya Pradesh becomes the second region to get 5G powered Wi-Fi of Jio, the first being Nathdwara. It is worth noting that the 5G mobile services are not yet launched in the state but will come soon.

Chauhan said that Jio's True 5G services will be launched in the city of Indore in less than 30 days, in January 2023. For now, the 5G-powered Wi-Fi services of Jio are available at the Mahakaal Mahalok and Mahakaleshwar temples in the state. Users will be able to latch onto Jio's 5G-powered Wi-Fi networks free of cost.

Chauhan said, "I am happy to share, in less than 30 days, i.e. in January of 2023, Indore will also go live with the Jio True 5G network." This means that Indore is likely going to be the first city in the state to get 5G, and Jio will be the first telecom operator in the state to bring 5G unless Airtel beats Jio in launching 5G in one of the cities of MP.

Jio Spokesperson said, "We are blessed to commence Jio True 5G services from the Shri Mahakaal Mahalok, which is now Madhya Pradesh's first

Jio True 5G Corridor. Soon, the True 5G network will expand rapidly across the length and breadth of Madhya Pradesh. Jio is the only 5G network to be present here."