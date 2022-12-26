Samsung Galaxy F14 India Launch Could Happen in the First Week of Jan 2023

Samsung could launch the Galaxy F14 in the first week of January 2023. This means the launch could take place next week itself. Samsung Galaxy F14 would be the successor of the Galaxy F13 and is expected to run on an in-house Exynos chipset. Given that Samsung's F13 was an affordable smartphone which launched at a starting price of Rs 11,999, we could expect that the Samsung Galaxy F14 would also be priced around the same range and would become another affordable smartphone for Indian consumers in 2023.

In the first week of January 2023, we will see multiple new smartphone launches taking place. First, it's the Redmi Note 12 series that would arrive. After that, we would see the iQOO 11 series coming on January 10, 2023. A 91Mobiles report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy F14 would come in the first week of January. However, the same hasn't been confirmed by Samsung yet.

The device is expected to be powered by an in-house Exynos 850 SoC. It is a 4G chipset. This means that this particular device won't be able to support 5G connectivity. However, in 2023, there shouldn't be any scarcity when it comes to 5G phones in different price ranges. But, it would be interesting to see how many smartphones in India are launched under Rs 12,000 that support 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F14 is expected to come with the same sort of design and slightly upgraded specs as the Galaxy F13. The device could pack a 5000mAh or a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone could come with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. More details about the device should be leaked or confirmed in the coming days if the launch is very close. For now, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is selling in India for Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB storage variant. Through an SBI card, you can also get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase.