Nothing Phone (1) Available at Very Attractive Price

Nothing Phone (1), the first smartphone from Nothing that was launched earlier this year, is now available at a very attractive price. If you are someone who is looking for a device in the midrange segment, then the Nothin Phone (1) could be a decent option. This is because the company has done its best to make the smartphone stand out from the competition in the market. No device in the world comes with the Glyph Interface the Nothing Phone (1) comes with. In India, the Nothing Phone (1) is currently available on Flipkart with bank offers. Let's take a look at what the offer is.

Nothing Phone (1) Price in India Right Now

Nothing Phone (1) comes in three memory variants or configurations in India. The base variant comes with 8GB+128GB, followed by the two other variants with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. These variants are currently priced at Rs 27999 (8GB+128GB), Rs 29999 (8GB+256GB), and Rs 33999 (12GB+256GB).

If you have an old device to exchange, you can get up to Rs 17,500 off. But right now, we will be looking at the bank offers which will reduce the price of the smartphone significantly for you. If you have a Federal Bank Credit Card, you can get up to Rs 3000 off on this device. Since the discount is 10%, Rs 2799 would be deducted from the base variant. This would make the actual price of the base variant Rs 25,200.

The device was launched in July in India, and thus, it hasn't been too long since it first came to the market. Nothing is already working on rolling out the Android 13 stable update for consumers across the world. Nothing's co-founder, Carl Pei, said that they would not focus too much on coming out with another smartphone. Instead, the brand would look to roll out a stable version of Android 13 and give users an excellent software experience.