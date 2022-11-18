Nothing Phone (1) Available with a Price Cut in India

Nothing Phone (1) has got a price cut on Twitter. The phone with the most innovative design is priced at a discounted of almost Rs 6500. Nothing Phone (1) was launched at Rs 32,999. The price of the phone was raised by Rs 1000 in July. Nothing Phone (1) is the first product launched by the company led by Carl Pei in the smartphone segment. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor combined with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone has a 50-megapixel main camera.

How Does the Deal Work?

The Nothing Phone (1) is now on sale at Flipkart for Rs 27,499. The previous price of this device was Rs 33,999. However, the price has been reduced to about Rs. 6500. In addition, the buyer can receive a 10% discount if he pays with a PNB credit card or Bundesbank card. To make the deal even sweeter, buyers can trade in their old phones and receive up to Rs 11,500 in exchange value. However, it's important to note that the value of an older phone varies depending on the phone's condition, year, and brand.

Nothing Phone (1): Specs

Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch Full HD 10-bit OLED panel that supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset with up to 128GB RAM and 256GB storage. Expandable storage is not supported. It runs on the Android-based Nothing operating system and is ready to use. The Nothing Phone (1) features a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. However, a charger is not included. Nothing Phone charger is sold separately at Rs 2,499. In the camera department, Nothing Phone (1) has a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel shooter.