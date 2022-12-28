BSNL Affordable Prepaid Plans with 14, 18 and 20 Days of Validity

The prices of the prepaid plans of private Indian telcos is going to go up in the coming months. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) currently offers the most affordable plans in the industry. It is also because the telco doesn't have live 4G networks. While that may change very soon, today, we will be looking at the prepaid plans of BSNL that come with 14, 18, and 20 days of service validity. To be more precise, the plans that we would be looking at are special tariff vouchers (STVs), and they come with voice calling and data benefits. Let's take a look at the price and the total benefits of these plans.

BSNL Rs 87, Rs 99 and Rs 118 Plan

The Rs 87 plan from BSNL comes with 14 days of service validity. It offers consumers unlimited voice calling along with 1GB of daily data. After the exhaustion of FUP (fair-usage-policy) data, the internet speed drops to 40 Kbps. Hardy Mobile Games service is also bundled for the users with this plan. There are no SMS benefits included.

The Rs 99 plan comes with a service validity of 18 days. With this voucher, you will get unlimited voice calling for 18 days. There are no other benefits bundled for users with this plan.

Lastly, we have the Rs 118 plan. This plan carries a service validity of 20 days. With the Rs 118 plan, BSNL users get unlimited voice calling along with 0.5GB of daily data with PRBT. The speed drops to 40 Kbps after the consumption of 0.5GB data in a day.

If you notice, none of these plans bundle SMS benefits for consumers. However, if you are a consumer subscribed to any of these plans, then too you can send SMS for porting out. The telecom regulatory body had ordered the telcos to enable users to send port out SMS to 1900 even if they don't have SMS benefits bundled.