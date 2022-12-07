TRAI Says Zero Charge for SMS Broadcast During Disasters

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided that there would be no charge for the SMS/messages broadcasted through the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) during the time of disasters. On Tuesday, the regulatory body issued Telecom Tariff (69th amendment) order 2022 on Tariff for SMS and cell Broadcast alerts sent through CAP during disasters/non-disasters. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had requested TRAI to suggest a charge for the SMS broadcasted through the CAP during both at the times of disaster and non-disaster.

TRAI said that considering the significance of alerts or messages sent as per direction issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the authority has decided that no charges will be levied for such SMS/cell broadcast alerts or messages. CAP is a platform that enables an SMS or a cell broadcast to be targeted at a particular region or area.

However, the SMS or cell broadcast sent during the disaster or non-disaster situation without any direction issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, will carry a charge of 2 paise per SMS.