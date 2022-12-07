Tecno Pova 4 Launched in India: Another Affordable 4G Phone

The Tecno Pova 4 was introduced on Wednesday in India, as promised, and arrives as a successor to the Tecno Pova 3. This budget friendly smartphone is powered by a MediaTek G99 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, it has two back cameras, the main one of which is a 50MP unit. Let's look at the features, cost, and other information on the Tecno Pova 4.

Tecno Pova 4 Specifications and Features

This smartphone sports a 6.8-inch screen with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek G99 SoC in the hood, together with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, a microSD card can be used to increase the onboard storage (up to 2TB). HiOS 12.0, based on Android 12, is used by the Tecno Pova 4. The 6,000mAh battery on this smartphone supports 18W fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers with DTS Audio technology are further features. The smartphone is splash-resistant and has an IPX2 grade. Widevine L1 certification is also included, enabling users to stream material in HD quality. According to the company, the device has a wide surface area with 12 percent better heat dissipation than earlier Tecno smartphones.

Regarding the Tecno Pova 4's camera features, it has a 50MP dual back camera configuration with a dual LED flash. On the front of the device is an 8MP camera, for taking selfies and videos calls. It has features like HDR mode, Night Mode, and Video Stabilization, among others.

Tecno Pova 4 Price in India and Availability

Priced at Rs 11,999, the Tecno Pova 4 will be available for purchase on Amazon in India beginning on December 13. There is only one 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option for this Tecno smartphone. It is available in the colours Cryolite Blue and Uranolith Grey.