WhatsApp to Bring these New Features Soon

WhatsApp, one of the most popular applications for texting in India and across the globe, is soon going to get exciting new features. Users may soon get the ability to report status updates to the moderation team. The update is for WhatsApp Desktop Beta and is currently under development. The feature would help to keep the platform safe. Along with this, WhatsApp beta for Android may soon give users a 6-digit code to log in to their account from another device. This is a new verification option that WhatsApp is working on.

Further, WABetaInfo has confirmed that WhatsApp is announcing the undo ability for the "delete for me" feature for users on iOS, Desktop, and Android. It would enable users on the platform to retrieve messages they deleted by mistake. This feature would be a refreshing change inside the app and something that millions of consumers would appreciate.

WhatsApp would also bring a new ability for the users to build custom lists which would enable them to publish stories for a different set of contacts. This is much like the 'close friends' feature on Instagram, where you can publish a story, but for only a custom-made list of users. This feature on WhatsApp would also be very useful as there are many stories that the users wouldn't want everyone to see.

WhatsApp could soon also give more control to users over their privacy. WABetaInfo has suggested to WhatsApp a new concept where it would be possible for users to create a whitelist of users who can see their profile photo and status updates. Currently, users can blacklist, as in choosing users who can't see their profile pictures and status updates. But in the future, the WhatsApp updates tracker has said that a new cool concept that can be adopted by WhatsApp is to give users control over who can see the profile picture and status updates via a whitelist.