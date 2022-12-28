Airtel Can Convert Your TV into Smart TV for Just Rs 1500

Airtel India is offering consumers the ability to convert their normal TVs into Smart TVs for just Rs 1500. Smart TVs have become a basic need for entertainment for households. While OTT (over-the-top) content consumption is largely done in an individual manner, there are still families which sit together and watch TV to be entertained together. The Airtel Xstream Box is a product of Airtel Digital TV, which can convert your old TV into a Smart TV instantly. With Xstream Box, you will be able to stream OTT content on your old TVs directly.

Airtel Xstream Box for Just Rs 1500

Airtel Xstream Box is available for just Rs 1500 right now. Its original MRP is mentioned as Rs 2650. However, right now, you can get it just for Rs 1500. You can also bundle it with other Airtel services under Airtel Black. Airtel Xstream Box is a Set-Top Box (STB) which would enable you to stream content from several major OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, Eros Now, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

The top features of the Xstream Box are: 5000+ apps, built-in Chromecast, 500+ TV channels, search with Google Assistant, and Android TV 9. The STB can support content in 4K resolution. You can get a new Xstream Box from Airtel directly from the company's website or by visiting the nearest retail store of the company.

The remote offered with the STB comes with hotkeys for multiple OTT platforms, which would help you to navigate to those platforms without any issues. The special thing about this STB from Airtel is that it allows you to watch both linear TV as well as OTT content with just a switch of a button. Now, there's one more STB comparable to this. It is called the Tata Play Binge+ from Tata Play. Just like Tata Play Binge (an OTT aggregation service), Airtel also offers an Xstream Premium subscription with access to content from multiple OTT platforms.