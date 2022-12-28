Airtel 5G Plus Now Available in Jammu and Srinagar

Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has launched 5G Plus services in Jammu and Srinagar. Both these cities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir would have several areas/sites with 5G services from Airtel. In a phased manner, Airtel would expand the 5G Plus services to other parts of the state, including Ladakh. Airtel 5G Plus services are currently available at no extra cost to the 4G customers in the region, and Airtel won't charge anything extra until the time it rolls out 5G in a wide-spread manner.

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Areas in Jammu and Srinagar

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu secretariat, Bahu fort, Bahu plaza, Jammu railway station, Govt medical college, Canal Road in Jammu and Lal Chowk, Dal lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Srinagar secretariat, Nishat Garden, Chashma shahi, Old city in Kashmir and a few other select locations.

Thus, if you have a 5G-enabled smartphone with an active 4G prepaid plan from Airtel, you will be able to use and experience 5G networks if you are in a 5G-covered location of Airtel. Before this, Airtel had launched 5G in 19 cities in India. Now, the number has gone up to 21 cities.

Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus services have given users excellent speeds in different regions of India. The telco also says that its 5G is 20 to 30 times faster than 4G.