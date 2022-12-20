Jio Launches 5G in Kochi, 4 More Cities to be Covered in Kerala by Jan 2023

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom player in India, has launched 5G SA (Standalone) services for consumers in Kochi, Kerala. Thus, Kochi has become the first city in the state to get 5G network services. Jio will be offering its Welcome Offer to the customers in Kochi. The telco doesn't charge anything from the consumers under the welcome offer. But not every customer can be a part of it either. Jio's Welcome Offer for 5G is only given to select consumers on an invite basis. Further, only the customers who have prepaid plans with a recharge of Rs 239 or more can get the invite from the company.

Jio's 5G has been launched in Kochi city and Guruvayur Temple premises. The launch event was graced by Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala. In the temple, it will again be Jio's 5G-powered Wi-Fi network.

Vijayan said, "I am happy to launch Jio’s True 5G services in Kerala. 5G services in the long run will bring transformational benefits for people of Kerala"

Reliance Jio will bring 5G services for customers in more parts of Kerala soon. In Jan 2023, Jio will be launching 5G in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur. The minister said that even Trivandrum would see 5G from Jio by the end of this month and by December 2023, complete Kerala would have 5G coverage.

Vijayan added, "Jio has invested over Rs.6000 crores for deploying the 5G network in Kerala and this shows their commitment towards our State. They will be launching 5G services in Trivandrum by end of this month followed by Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram by January 2023. By December 2023 every tehsil and taluk of Kerala will have Jio’s 5G services."

Under the Jio Welcome offer, customers don't have to worry about any sort of data caps. It is a free beta 5G service from Jio under which users will get up to 1 Gbps of download speed and truly unlimited data.