Amazon Prime Gaming Comes to India With Major Game Titles: How to Access

Amazon India officially introduced Prime Gaming in India earlier today. The corporation began testing the service in the South Asian market a few weeks prior to its launch. Similar to Prime Video, it is essentially a free add-on service for Amazon Prime subscribers that allows users access to the newest and most popular video games. Prime members may now access and download games for free from the official website to play on their Windows PCs.

Amazon Prime Gaming Service

The Amazon Games app, which is currently available on the Windows platform as part of the launch of the Amazon Prime Gaming service, offers free games like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, The Amazing American Circus, Doors: Paradox, and more. Additionally, the service enables players to obtain premium in-game items such as skins, charms, and sprays for well-known games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, League of Legends, Destiny 2, FIFA 2023, Warframe, Battlefield 2042, GTA V Online, and others.

Every game you claim on Amazon Prime Gaming will be yours forever. Similar rules apply to certain titles and rewards that call for signing in to third-party game stores like the Epic Games Store, Bungie, Activision, or Rockstar Games. Unfortunately, Amazon does not provide Twitch Prime as part of Prime Gaming in India.

Amazon Prime Gaming Subscription Charges

Access to Amazon Prime games is a benefit of Amazon Prime membership. If you already have a Prime subscription, Prime Gaming is free for you to use in India. For the remaining, Amazon Prime subscriptions cost Rs 179 per month, Rs 459 every three months, and Rs 1,499 annually.

Users who subscribe to Amazon Prime will also have access to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music services in addition to free shipping on Amazon goods and Amazon Prime Gaming.