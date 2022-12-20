Infinix Zero Ultra and Infinix Zero 20 Launched in India: Check Price and Specs

Infinix Zero 20 went official in late September. This smartphone has now made its debut in India with the Infinix Zero Ultra, nearly three months after it was first announced. The first smartphone in the nation to offer 180W fast charging is the Infinix Zero Ultra. The Zero 20, on the other hand, has some intriguing features, including a 60MP selfie camera with OIS support, a 90Hz AMOLED display, 45W charging, and more. Here are some details about the two devices' specs, features, and prices.

Infinix Zero Ultra: Specifications and Features

The 6.8-inch AMOLED display on the Infinix Zero Ultra includes curved edges and a punch-hole that is positioned in the centre. It features FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 900 nits. It contains a fingerprint scanner hidden beneath the display for security. The 6nm Dimensity 920 chipset, which powers the Zero Ultra, supports 12 5G bands. The SoC is paired with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a microSD card slot onboard for more storage. The phone comes equipped with both XOS 12 and Android 12 OS.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera configuration: a 200MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The device sports a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. According to the manufacturer, the 4,500mAh battery in the phone can be fully charged in 12 minutes using the 180W Thunder Charger that comes with the device. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Infinix Zero 20: Specifications and Features

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of the Infinix Zero 20 has a dewdrop notch, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+). The Mediatek Helio G99 SoC and VC liquid cooling system power it. The smartphone weighs 196g and has a 7.98mm thickness. A 4,500mAh battery powers the device with support for 45W fast wired charging.

The device has a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. It has a 60MP camera on the front that supports OIS. The device boots XOS 12 based on Android 12. The smartphone has dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C, among other necessary communication features. Additionally, it has a MicroSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a fingerprint sensor that is located on the side.

Infinix Zero Ultra and Infinix Zero 20: Price and Availability

The Infinix Zero Ultra has arrived in India with an initial pricing of Rs 29,999 (about $362). The device will go on sale at 12 p.m. on December 25. It is available in shades including Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir.

In India, the Infinix Zero 20 is available for Rs 15,999 with a single 8GB + 128GB memory configuration. Space Grey, Glitter Gold, or Green Fantasy are the available colour options for the smartphone. Starting December 25 at 12 PM IST, Flipkart will begin selling the device.