Accton, Picocom Announce Partnership for Upcoming 5G Open RAN Products

Picocom, a leader in baseband semiconductor and software for 5G Open RAN, and Accton Technology Group (Accton), a leading supplier of networking and communications solutions, announced today that they have partnered on forthcoming 5G Open RAN technologies. In addition, Accton will make Picocom's ORANIC in-line PHY/NIC distribution unit (O-DU) card available to the general public. Picocom silicon and software will power Accton's new 5G Open RAN radio units (O-RUs).

More Info on This New Collaboration

According to Mingshou Liu, President of Accton Technology China, as a pioneer in the wireless market, it is crucial for the business to find and collaborate with the top technology providers. In the 5G Open RAN PHY market, Picocom has become the go-to provider. Accton is happy to be able to publicly announce its multifaceted collaboration with Picocom after closely studying and working with the company for a while.

The president of Picocom, Peter Claydon, on the other hand, stated that the company is honoured to be collaborating with Accton. It is an honour to have a well-known ODM firm introduce their acclaimed in-line PHY/NIC card to the market. He added that Accton would not only assist in making ORANIC into the fully functional solution that the market need and desires, but they will also place PC802 devices and their 5G NR O-RU software at the core of upcoming Accton O-RU products.

The PC802 'ORANIC' is a 5G O-RAN O-DU server built in-line PHY and NIC board for Open RAN that has won awards from the Small Cell Forum (SCF). The Open RAN SCF FAPI interface is how ORANIC communicates with L2 software. It has 4 PC802s that are driving 4 25G SFPs. Processing for the O-RAN Open Fronthaul interface is included directly into PC802. 16 2T2R or 8 4T4R O-RUs can be driven by ORANIC. With fully developed software for Open RAN Distributed Units (O-DU) and Radio Units (O-RU), as well as integrated small cells, PC802 is already shipping in bulk quantities. Furthermore, PC802 supports both 5G NR and 4G LTE.