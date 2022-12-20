Vodafone Idea has Not Expanded VoWi-Fi Services, a Key Service for Consumers

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is ranked behind Airtel and Jio in the '4G Coverage Experience' chart of Opensignal's October 2022 report. Vi is in the third rank with a score of 6.3 out of 10, while at the second is Airtel with 8 points. One way Vodafone Idea customers can definitely see an improvement in the calling experience is through VoWi-Fi or voice-over Wi-Fi. While Airtel and Jio customers can enjoy Wi-Fi calling in most of India, Vodafone Idea hasn't given its users the same capability.

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling Services are Available in These Circles

For a significant time now, Vodafone Idea has not added or expanded the Wi-Fi calling support for users in telecom circles except for where it is already available - Kolkata, UP West, UP East, Maharashtra & Goa, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, the Rest of Bengal, Mumbai, Haryana, and Delhi. Consumers beyond these telecom circles can't enjoy Wi-Fi calling services from Vodafone Idea.

The telco has been majorly quiet about its Wi-Fi calling support for other regions. The benefit of Wi-Fi calling is that even with poor network coverage if the user is connected to a good Wi-Fi network, he/she can get a crystal clear voice calling experience. Further, in the circles where the service is available from Vodafone Idea, not every device supports it.

This issue is not faced by Airtel and Jio customers. Vodafone Idea has been losing customers fast. In September and October 2022 combined, the telco lost approx 7.5 million or 75,00,000 users. As Jio and Airtel roll out 5G to other locations, more customers of Vodafone Idea who want to experience 5G might port out. Thus, it becomes crucial for Vodafone Idea to ensure that its 4G experience is at least at par or better than its competitors. Otherwise, even the 4G customers would start porting out with the users who want to experience 5G from other telcos.