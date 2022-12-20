We Asked: What is Something No One is Talking about in Telecom Industry, Here are the Replies

For some time now, the Indian telecom industry has been in the global spotlight. What has happened here in the last decade is truly phenomenal, and something that feels like came out of a storybook. While there has been a lot of progress, many companies also went out of business. Regardless, the market doesn't stop on account of emotions. Thus, here we are, at TelecomTalk, talking about what's going to happen next. But with that, we also want to talk about what no one's really paying attention to. We asked our readers, what they think no one is talking about in the Indian telecom industry, and we got some interesting replies. Take a look at them below.

What is Something No One is Talking About in Indian Telecom Sector?

There were a few replies from Twitter handles (@Roshankt099 and @advsharmajii) which mentioned "exorbitant tariff" and "price hike of recharges". Tariff hikes have happened twice since December 2019. Another round of hikes for prepaid recharges is expected before the end of March 2023. Airtel already tested price hikes by increasing the tariff of the base plan from Rs 99 to Rs 155 in two telecom circles. The telecom operators are launching and expanding 5G in different parts of India; thus, they will have to make heavier investments which would require more free cash flow. Thus, a tariff hike is inevitable.

Then, there was a tweet from @Pvenkatkrishna which said the quality of service is something no one is talking about. It is something that a majority of the Indians would echo. However, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) do oversee the Quality of Service (QoS) provided to the consumers by the telcos. The government bodies ensure that every customer is treated in an equal manner to make sure that select customers are not provided better quality services if they are paying more.

@Sanyalnilay said is telecom industry heading towards duopoly. This is something that has been talked about a lot. But the fact that BSNL will soon roll out 4G and Vodafone Idea is there with 4G services as well, it is unlikely that there would be a scenario of a duopoly. Even the government would ensure that doesn't happen.

@nitinverma87 said no one is talking about the harms of 5G. But that's not true. It has already been discussed at length and established that 5G doesn't pose a harm/threat to the health of humans. It would only add to the betterment of the economy by creating more jobs and enabling innovative use cases.

There were so many more replies to the tweet we made asking users on Twitter. Unfortunately, we can't include everyone's replies here. However, they are always going to be there on TelecomTalk's Twitter profile. You can also drop your replies in the comments section of TelecomTalk.