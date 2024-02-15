Smartphone Trends we are Witnessing in 2024

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

While AI has been a part of the smartphone and tech ecosystem for quite a while, in 2024, there are more AI applications or features available for consumers. Google was one of the first ones to bring AI tools for the consumers to edit photos directly on the phone.

Highlights

  • Smartphones have evovled to become a lifestyle enabler for consumers in 2024.
  • Every year, what we can do overall with a smartphone is redefined with new technologies and processors that are fit into the mobile device.
  • Here, we will talk about the smartphone trends we are witnessing in 2024.

smartphone trends we are witnessing in 2024

Smartphones have evovled to become a lifestyle enabler for consumers in 2024. Today, a smartphone isn't just a device that allows a person to stay connected to their peers or loved ones, but also a gateway to an ecosystem of online applications that contribute majorly to the global GDP. Every year, what we can do overall with a smartphone is redefined with new technologies and processors that are fit into the mobile device. Smartphone OEMs (original equipment makers) analyse the trends at regular intervals so that they can create a product that becomes a market fit as soon as it is available. The key thing is that trends have to be understood well in advance so that an OEM can plan and produce the smartphone to slide it into the supply chain to beat the competitors and sell as much as possible.




Here, we will talk about the smartphone trends we are witnessing in 2024 as many major OEMs have already launched their premium and semi-premium flagships for consumers.

Read More - OnePlus Showed What Never Settle Really Means in 2023

The Arrival of AI

While AI has been a part of the smartphone and tech ecosystem for quite a while, in 2024, there are more AI applications or features available for consumers. Google was one of the first to bring AI tools for consumers to edit photos directly on the phone. Now Samsung has gone all out and introduced Galaxy AI, for which the company also plans to charge consumers from 2025.

Looking at these giants, even OnePlus is said to have introduced AI summariser and AIGC remover features for its flagship OnePlus 12. The processors today are capable enough of handling complex tasks very smoothly and on-device AI is something that is enabled due to that. In 2024, many other OEMs are expected to introduce AI features for their devices.

Read More - GenAI Smartphones are the Future

Use of Titanium in the Body

There are different grades of titanium indicating the kind of quality they have. Smartphone makers are now trying to integrate titanium to the bodies of their flagship phones to make the body stronger and lighter. It also adds to the overall premiumness. We saw this with the iPhone 15 Pro devices, then with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and in fact, even the OnePlus Open had some titanium on its body.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was also introduced with a titanium edition, which cost more than the regular Xiaomi 14 Ultra. There's no doubt that Titanium will only be reserved for the super-premium phones, as it comes at a high cost. But it has definitely become a trend that the OEMs are following.

Super Bright Display

It is no longer about how smooth the display is as almost every device above Rs 20000 comes with a 120Hz refresh rate panel. It is more about the resolution and the peak brightness. Every smartphone OEM has been trying to make a device with the brightest display. Be it OnePlus, Samsung, or Apple, every one of them is launching new phones with brighter displays so that consumers can use their devices very smoothly under sunlight.

What are some of the other trends you think that the smartphone industry is witnessing globally in 2024? Mention in the comments or share with us on social media.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

