NTT to Build Its First Data Center Campus in Paris



NTT announced this week that its Global Data Centers division will develop and operate its first data center campus in Paris, France. The campus, spanning 35.5 acres, is set to support a planned capacity of 84 MW across three data centers. Situated 50 kilometres south of Paris in the municipalities of Le Coudray-Montceaux and Corbeil-Essonnes, the site was carefully selected for its strategic location, NTT said.

Expansion in Paris

"Paris is a significant addition to our global offering and an important area in our expansion efforts," said NTT Global Data Centers. "We are pleased to continue adding to our existing portfolio and market share in EMEA, enhancing our client offerings to include Paris."

"This investment complements our existing and growing presence in Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam, and will complete our footprint in the FLAP Tier 1 markets in Europe," said NTT Global Data Centers. "We will develop our presence in the Paris metro area in close partnership with the local municipalities, partners, and the government. The addition of Paris builds upon our long-term proven track record of developing and operating in continental Europe and the UK and is a precursor for NTT's further expansion and growth in both, existing and additional new markets in Europe."

Partnerships for Development

Pan-European developer of and investor in industrial sites Logistics Capital Partners first acquired the former brownfield site in 2019 through a public auction and subsequently managed the demolition, decontamination, and obtained the necessary permits and power connections for data center usage. Logistics Capital Partners (LCP) will continue to strategically support the development and delivery of this new campus.

Global Growth Initiatives

NTT said its expansion into the Paris market is part of its global growth strategy to meet the computational needs of generative AI and other technologies. This move aligns with recent announcements of new data center campuses in Virginia, USA, and in Noida and Chennai, India.

According to NTT, these initiatives are part of the company's over USD 10 billion investment in data center growth for 2023-2027, while also driving towards achieving a net-zero emissions target for its own operations, including sourcing 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.