Airtel Xstream Box: Get 4K Dolby Experience, 5000+ Apps, OTT and More

Bharti Airtel, one of the prominent telecom operators in India, offers a Smart Set-Top Box (STB) to users through its DTH (Direct-to-Home) arm Airtel Digital TV. With this, Airtel Xstream Box enables people with old TVs and even new Smart TVs to get an enhanced experience of watching content in their homes. Airtel Xstream Box is not a new offering from the company, but it is certainly one that will still make a lot of difference in a user's entertainment experience whether he/she is watching linear TV or OTT (over-the-top) content. We are listing all the features of the Airtel Xstream Box as well as its current price for you here.

Airtel Xstream Box: Current Price

Airtel Xstream Box is a very fairly priced proposition from Airtel Digital TV right now. It is only available at Rs 1500. There was a time, not so long ago, when the same box used to sell for Rs 2500. So this is a very big price cut from the company, something which the customers can take benefit of. On the website of Airtel, the Xstream Box's original price is mentioned as Rs 2,650. Note that the installation charge is included in the Rs 1500 amount only. There are many applications available inside the TV. Let's take a look at them below.

What are the OTT Platforms Available Inside Xstream Box?

With the Airtel Xstream Box, you can get access to multiple OTT platforms. These are the OTT apps available with the Xstream Box - SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Lionsgate, Hungama Play, Manorama TV, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Dollywood, Divo, Epic On, Docubay, Flix, Klikk, and Ultra. Since it is powered by Google's Android TV, there are 5000+ applications available for consumers to download, install and engage with.

What is the Advantage of Getting an Airtel Xstream Box?

There is not one but many advantages of getting an Airtel Xstream Box today. First of all, in case you have a TV with a 4K display panel, then you will be able to watch content in 4K with this smart STB from Airtel. Note that not every content will be available in 4K as the content platforms might avail only select TV shows or movies in 4K.

Secondly, if you want to watch both linear TV (meaning your regular DTH subscription) and OTT, you can do it with this STB. Airtel Xstream allows consumers to switch seamlessly between linear TV and OTT platforms.

The Xstream Box also comes with a built-in Chromecast, so you will be able to cast the screen of your device directly onto the screen of your TV. You will also be able to search for content with the help of Google Assistant. You can also record on-air TV shows and movies on your Android box TV.

How Much Money Do You Need to Pay to Keep Airtel Xstream Box Active?

If you were wondering whether you could just take the Xstream Box and play OTT content without subscribing to a DTH pack, well, you can't do that. You will have to pay at least Rs 153 each month to keep the connection active.

What is the Ideal Internet Speed for Using Airtel Xstream Box?

To use the Airtel Xstream Box, the ideal internet speed recommended by the company is 70 to 100 Mbps. Airtel says that it would also work on a 40 Mbps speed plan, but higher speeds are better to ensure a seamless experience.