Airtel Xstream Premium offers 15+ OTTs in One App, Check Details

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, owns an OTT aggregation (over-the-top) platform called the Airtel Xstream. This platform offers customers access to content from multiple OTT platforms, all under a single roof. The special thing about Airtel Xstream is that it not only allows you to buy a premium subscription that will give you access to all the platforms, it even enables you to buy subscription to a single OTT platform such as SonyLIV Premium through the Xstream platform. Let's take a look at the pricing of the Xstream Premium plan with which you can get access to more than 15 OTT platforms in India.

Airtel Xstream Premium Plan Price

Users can get the Airtel Xstream Premium plan in two prices. The first one comes for a monthly tariff and the second one comes for an yearly price. The monthly plan comes for Rs 149 and the yearly plan comes for Rs 1499. With both the plans, customers can consume content in two devices concurrently.

Platforms for Consumption

Airtel Xstream can be access on the Airtel Xstream Box, large screen such as TV via the Airtel Xstream app/website, computer/laptop (website), and smartphones and tablets via the Airtel Xstream app or website.

How Can You Buy Airtel Xstream Premium?

Airtel Xstream can be purchased through the Xstream app, website, DTH box, and Airtel Thanks application.

What are the Platforms Available Inside Airtel Xstream Premium?

Platforms including SonyLIV, Eros Now, ShemarooME, Hoichoi, Ultra, LionsgatePlay, Epicon, ManoramaMax, Dollywood Play, Divo, Klikk, Namaflix, HungamaPlay, Docubay, SocialSwag, ShortsTV, Chaupal, Kanccha Lannka and Raj Digital TV.

There are some exceptions, however. The SonyLIV will not be available on the Mi TV Stick and Chromecast. Further, SonyLIV will only work on a single device for streaming.

With SonyLIV subscription, you can also stream live sports such as cricket and others which are on the platform.