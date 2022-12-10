Noise ColorFit Loop Launched in India at Super Affordable Price

Noise recently expanded its line of smartwatches. The company has introduced the Noise ColorFit Loop, which has Bluetooth calling functionality. One of the most popular brands in the inexpensive category is Noise. The company is renowned for selling affordable smartwatches with tonnes of features. According to Noise, its most recent smartwatch boasts a polycarbonate unibody construction that makes the gadget strong and long-lasting.

Noise ColorFit Loop Specifications and Features

The 1.85-inch 2.5D curved display on the Noise ColorFit Loop has a resolution of 240 x 284 pixels. The display delivers a peak brightness of up to 550 nits and a refresh rate of 60Hz, which is fairly good for a smartwatch. Additionally, there are up to 200 watch faces available. The watch is protected against dust and water by an IP68 rating. Using the Noisefit app, you can quickly pair the watch with your iOS and Android devices. The watch's USP is that it facilitates Bluetooth calling. The dial pad on the watch displays the call history. The watch supports Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

The 390mAh battery within the Noise ColorFit Loop, according to the manufacturer, may operate for up to seven days on a single charge. The device needs about two hours to charge completely. According to Noise, the watch's battery life in standby mode can last up to 30 days on a single charge. On the smartwatch, users can also keep up to 10 contacts. The watch has 130 sports modes and an integrated Noise Health Suite that tracks all vitals including SPO2 levels, heart rate, and others.

Noise ColorFit Loop Price and Availability

In India, the Noise ColorFit Loop has been launched for Rs 2499. You may buy the gadget at Flipkart and GoNoise.com. There are six different colour options for the watch, including Jet Black, Olive Green, Midnight Blue, Mist Grey, Deep Wine, and Rose Pink.