Redmi Note 12 Series is Soon Coming to India

Redmi is almost ready to launch the Note 12 series in India. The new Note 12 series will make its debut in India in January, according to renowned tipster Mukul Sharma. Recently, the smartphone was unveiled in China. The Note 11 series, which was introduced in India last year, will be replaced by the Note 12 series. Three smartphones were released by Xiaomi as part of the Note 12 series: the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. However, Xiaomi would only introduce the pro variants in India. The Note 12 Pro Plus would be the second phone in India to have a 200MP primary camera. Motorola previously released the Edge 30 Ultra with a 200MP series. Let's take a look at the other specifications and features of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Specifications and Features

The 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. With 8GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, the Note 12 Pro Plus offers a smoother performance. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit that supports 120W rapid charging.

When it comes to the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus's camera layout, it has a triple camera system with a 200MP OIS sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone boasts a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 12 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and enables 67W rapid charging. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, which can be coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone has a triple camera configuration, including a 50MP primary rear camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. Further, the device has a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies and making video calls.