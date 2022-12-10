Samsung Galaxy M04 Launched in India: 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Under Rs 10,000

In India, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy M04 has been launched. With a starting price in the range of Rs 8,000, the product is targeted at individuals who seek a basic phone with decent features and long-term software support. With its most recent product, Samsung guarantees two years of significant Android upgrades. Long-term software support, a tactic Samsung used for high-end phones as well, might help the business bring in additional clients.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M04 boasts a sizeable battery and a 90Hz refresh rate for its display. The panel sports a waterdrop-style notched design with an HD+ resolution. It is supported by 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 CPU. A microSD card can be used to increase internal storage, according to the company. The new Samsung phone comes pre-installed with Android 12 OS, but thanks to two years of Android support, it should be able to upgrade to Android 14 OS.

Regarding the camera arrangement, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP camera. The Galaxy M04 has a 5MP front-facing camera for making video calls and taking selfies.

It has a conventional 5,000mAh battery inside, and the manufacturer has included support for 15W charging. This charger will probably take a little longer to top up the battery. People will have to make a compromise since they want a big battery, and the company cannot offer a quick charger in the ultra-affordable segment. Since this is an entry-level phone, the general design is quite basic. As with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra variant, there is no camera module on the back of the phone; instead, Samsung just mounted the sensors there. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also included in the new Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Price and Availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy M04 costs Rs 8,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. On December 16, the entry-level smartphone will go on sale, and interested purchasers can purchase it through Amazon. The phone will be offered in four colours: Blue, Gold, White, and Mint Green.