Infinix Zero Ultra: 200MP Camera, 180W Fast-Charging and Launch Date in India

Highlights

  • The Infinix Zero Series is about to be released in India.
  • The Zero Series will debut on December 20 in India, according to a poster that Infinix published.
  • The newest flagship model from Infinix has a triple-rear camera arrangement, with the 200MP primary camera having a 1/1.22-inch sensor size and OIS.

Infinix Zero Ultra

The Infinix Zero Series is about to be released in India. The company has put up a microsite on Flipkart that says the Zero Ultra will launch soon in India. The Zero Series will debut on December 20 in India, according to a poster that Infinix published. The Zero Ultra will also be a 5G phone. Let's take a look at the device's specifications and other details.

Infinix Zero Ultra Specifications and Features

The 6.8-inch curved Full HD+ AMOLED display on the Zero Ultra, the newest flagship from Infinix, supports 900 units of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Zero Ultra is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and a Mali G68 GPU. It has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone boots XOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

The Zero Ultra is backed by a 4500mAh battery unit and 180W Thunder Charge rapid charging capabilities. It includes a Type-C connection for data transfer and charging. The audio is also sent over a Type-C connector because the device lacks a 3.5mm audio jack. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security purposes. A stereo speaker system is also included with the smartphone. The device's connectivity options include 5G, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, and Beidou.

Regarding the camera features, the newest flagship model from Infinix has a triple-rear camera arrangement, with the 200MP primary camera having a 1/1.22-inch sensor size and OIS. It comes with a dual-LED flash, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It includes a 32MP front camera with a dual-LED flash for taking selfies and making video calls.

Infinix Zero Ultra Price and Availability

The cost of the Infinix Zero Ultra for a single 8GB + 256GB model is $520 (about Rs 42,500). The two colour options available for the Infinix Zero Ultra are- Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir.

