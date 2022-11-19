Infinix is Soon Going to Bring a New 5G Phone in India

Infinix recently announced on its Twitter the release date of its Infinix Hot 20 series which is due in India. The series will debut domestically on December 1, according to a tweet. It will be available on Flipkart.

  • Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, the Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel offering Full HD resolution, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
  • On the back of the handset is a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Samsung JN1 main sensor and a depth sensor.
  • Speaking of the Infinix Hot 20 Play, it has a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and an oversized 6,000mAh battery under the hood.

Infinix Hot 20

After several teasers, Infinix has finally announced the launch date of its next Hot 20 series in India. The product line has already been launched in various global markets and includes Hot 20 Play, Hot 20i, Hot 20, Hot 20S, and Hot 20 5G. However, the company can only bring some of these phones into India.

Infinix recently announced on its Twitter the release date of its Infinix Hot 20 series, which is due in India. The series will debut domestically on December 1, according to a tweet. It will be available on Flipkart. It is unclear which smartphones will be included in the upcoming lineup. The “Shuddh5G” hashtag was used in a recent tweet by the company, almost confirming that Infinix will launch its Infinix Hot 20 5G in India.

The company also plans to launch its Hot 20 Play smartphone in the country. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, the Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel offering Full HD resolution, offering 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

On the back of the handset is a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Samsung JN1 main sensor and a depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8MP shooter. Infinix Hot 20 5G comes pre-installed with XOS 10.6 based on the Android 12 operating system and is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Speaking of the Infinix Hot 20 Play, it has a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and an oversized 6,000mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone has a 13 MP main camera on the back and an 8 MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

